MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto Police Officer is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night while helping serve a search warrant in Modesto. It started when a traffic officer observed a motorcyclist driving recklessly near West Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue around 10 p.m., according to Modesto Police. When the officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist, he fled. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s helicopter responded and located the motorcyclist as he continued to flee, following the rider to a residence in the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue. Officers arrived, and soon after say the suspect exited the house and surrendered. The suspect...