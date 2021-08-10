Cancel
Stream Joey Cape’s (Lagwagon) somber new album ‘A Good Year To Forget’

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a tough year for a lot of us, including Lagwagon and Bad Astronaut frontman Joey Cape, who named his new solo album A Good Year To Forget. On top of the mass frustration and anxiety that most people faced last year, Joey also lost his father, separated from his wife of 20 years, contracted COVID, and was forced to move back into his parents' home. That's reflected in the somber tone of A Good Year To Forget, which features little more than Joey's voice, acoustic guitar, and some minimal embellishments.

