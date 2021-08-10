Stream Joey Cape’s (Lagwagon) somber new album ‘A Good Year To Forget’
2020 was a tough year for a lot of us, including Lagwagon and Bad Astronaut frontman Joey Cape, who named his new solo album A Good Year To Forget. On top of the mass frustration and anxiety that most people faced last year, Joey also lost his father, separated from his wife of 20 years, contracted COVID, and was forced to move back into his parents' home. That's reflected in the somber tone of A Good Year To Forget, which features little more than Joey's voice, acoustic guitar, and some minimal embellishments.www.brooklynvegan.com
