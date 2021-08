CARTERVILLE, Ill. – On Saturday, family, friends, and first responders from across the state gathered for a funeral for a fallen Brooklyn, Illinois officer. Brian Pierce Jr., 24, was killed in the line of duty Aug. 4. He had just deployed stop sticks on the McKinley Bridge in an attempt to stop a fleeing car when he was hit by a red Dodge Charger around 3 a.m. The Dodge Charger was later located abandoned on the Missouri side of the McKinley Bridge.