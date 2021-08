CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A teen was found dead on a golf course Friday morning. Police were in the area for a report of a missing person. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Fairways Circle at around 10:45 am Friday. A family member found the body of the 19-year-old boy on the Creve Coeur Golf Course while officers were still gathering information on the case. They told officers about the location of the deceased teen.