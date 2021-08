Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has agreed terms on a new contract, extending his stay at the club until 2026 while doubling his salary. The 26-year old is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the world, capable of excelling at full back or in central midfield. He's been one of Bayern's most consistent players since he joined the club in 2015, helping them to maintain their vice like grip on the Bundesliga title as well as conquering the Champions League last year.