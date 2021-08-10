Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Have Said About Their Post-Split Friendship

By Eliza Thompson
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRc31_0bNDo8Wh00

Making it work! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits in February 2018, but they’ve worked hard to maintain a friendship since then.

The former couple met for the first time in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder but didn’t start dating until 2011 when they reunited as actors in the film Wanderlust. In August 2015, they tied the knot at their home in California.

The ceremony was so top-secret that even their friends — Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Bateman and Sandra Bullock, to name a few — didn’t know they were attending a wedding until they arrived. The sneaky duo had told them they were coming over to celebrate Theroux’s birthday.

Two and a half years later, however, the pair announced that they were going their separate ways, but even in their breakup statement, they kept things civil.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the pair told Us Weekly in a joint statement in February 2018. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Six months later, the Friends alum said that the split wasn’t as devastating as some headlines made it out to be.

“The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career,'” she told InStyle in August 2018. “Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

The Inland Empire star echoed his ex’s sentiments one month later, telling The New York Times that the breakup was as calm as such a thing could be.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said in September 2018. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

Since then, the twosome have stayed in each other’s lives. In 2019, they even spent Thanksgiving together with friends including Bateman and Cox, and each February, Theroux wishes Aniston happy birthday via social media.

Keep scrolling to read everything the former couple have said about their friendship:

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Surprising Secret Weapon

Jennifer Aniston is sharing the number one thing that keeps her motivated: her wellness routine. The Morning Show star, 52, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow, where she discussed the importance of mental and physical health. Aniston admitted that the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on her,...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
Yogacodelist.biz

These jeans by Jennifer Aniston cheat us slimmer!

The actress was born on February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles. Jennifer Aniston has Greek roots, because her father moved from Greece to the USA in his younger years and met her mother there. John Aniston, her father, worked as an actor. Her mother, Nancy Dow, has also worked as an actress and model – but Nancy died in 2016. Jennifer Aniston and her mother had had no contact with each other for the last few years before her death. The reason for this was the biography of Jennifer Aniston published by her mother.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Boy Crazy’ Angelina Jolie’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Leading Her To ‘Controversial’ Romances?

Angelina Jolie was with Brad Pitt since 2005, adopting and having a total of six kids together before ultimately divorcing in 2019. Since their custody ruling last month that granted Pitt 50/50 custody, tabloids have been watching Jolie like a hawk trying to pin down who she is dating next. One such outlet claims the actress is “boy crazy” due to a “midlife crisis.” Gossip Cop investigates.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston confessed her love for Brad Pitt to an Argentine driver

Just like 17 years ago and now, on their return, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were among the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt also had their exclusive role. It is that, the actors, were in a relationship of about ten years, of which five were married. However, their love came to an end thus breaking the hearts of many fans.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

David Schwimmer Sets the Record Straight on Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumor

Watch: Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!. We know Ross and Rachel ended up together, but what about David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston?. Less than three months after the highly anticipated Friends reunion aired—and included the revelation that Schwimmer and Aniston had a crush on each other—a new report has emerged claiming all that reminiscing "stirred up feelings" for the former co-stars. Citing a source, Closer reported they have since been "spending time" at the actress' house in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy