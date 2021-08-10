Cancel
Pick up a MacBook, iMac, or Mac Mini at a low price with these limited-time deals

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

During the last year, most of us have become increasingly dependent on personal technology in some capacity, whether it's for work or school. With so much reliance on having the right tools to optimize daily tasks, it's important to upgrade when an opportunity strikes.

Apple offers an array of popular solutions, and few have proven as innovative as the MacBook, which is among products currently discounted for a limited time. These products are more affordable than ever before, thanks to ongoing deals, and they are primed to deliver the proven blend of efficiency and entertainment you desire on a daily basis.

Enjoy new possibilities by upgrading your technology, and find the right fit from these featured offers.

Get more things done quickly with an eighth-generation Core i5 processor equipped with a 13-inch display. This device provides everything you need to be on top of your work and studies while being conveniently portable and able to operate for up to 10 hours on a battery charge.

Get the Apple MacBook Pro 13” Core i5 1.4GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver for $1,248.99 (reg. $1,649).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished)

Power through your to-do list for up to seven hours per charge on this MacBook Air that offers both wireless and wired connectivity options. Easily transfer files from other Bluetooth-enabled devices, and access an integrated 720p "FaceTime HD" webcam.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished) for $334.99 (reg. $1,499).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5 1.3GHz 4GB RAM 256GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)

This thin and lightweight laptop boasts an Intel Core i5 processor that can handle all your browsing needs on a display offering 1280 x 800 screen resolution. With its built-in RAM, you can focus on tasks without delay on this compact Apple powerhouse.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5 1.3GHz 4GB RAM 256GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished) for $399.99 (reg. $1,299).

Apple iMac Desktop 27” Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished)

Surf, work, and study with iMac that provides Retina 5K display, wireless connectivity, and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities. It also comes with an Apple Wireless Keyboard and Apple Magic Mouse, increasing the value and eliminating your need for additional purchases.

Get the Apple iMac Desktop 27” Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD (Refurbished) for $949.99 (reg. $2,499).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished)

This razor-thin product packs a fast Intel processor, huge storage, widescreen display, and battery power that lasts up to 12 hours, instantly upgrading your working efficiency. Connectivity options include analog audio, Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, and an SD card slot.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished) for $499.99 (reg. $1,199).

Apple Mac Mini Core i3 3.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD - Space Grey (Refurbished)

Satisfy your need for a reliable desktop with one of the most versatile computers that you can purchase. Whether you are on the lookout for a desktop for work, school, or casual gaming, you can never go wrong with the Apple Mac Mini and its impressive processing power.

Get the Apple Mac Mini Core i3 3.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD - Space Grey (Refurbished) for $499.99 (reg. $799).

Apple MacBook Air 11.6” Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished)

This device features multiple connectivity options, a built-in webcam, and plenty more, all packed in a razor-thin and lightweight aluminum case. Nine-hour battery life, Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities, and an LED-backlit active-matrix glossy display are among the perks.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 11.6” Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished) for $329.99 (reg. $1,299).

Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD (Refurbished)

Browse and stream with a faster and improved CPU, go online by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot, and enjoy battery power that can last up to 12 hours. Enhanced native resolution results in clearer, fuller detail for photos, videos, gaming, and messaging.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD (Refurbished) for $339.99 (reg. $1,399).

Prices subject to change.

