She's been working on her craft since she was a young teen, but Latto is finally receiving the recognition her fans believe she deserves. It has been a long time since Latto appeared on The Rap Gameand was chosen by Jermaine Dupri as the winner, yet even with the accolades she's accumulated since that time, Latto often faces off with naysayers. People have been making comments about the 22-year-old rapper looking much more mature than her age, so Latto took a moment to set things straight.