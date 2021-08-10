Cancel
Multnomah County, OR

Oregon's Multnomah County restores face mask rules for all

By Tim Gruver, The Center Square
Face masks will once again be required in Oregon's most populous county for people out and about in public.

On Monday, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury issued an executive order requiring individuals to wear face masks in indoor public spaces whether they're vaccinated or not. The rule takes effect on Friday, August 13, and follows a surge in COVID cases across the region.

The metro county saw its highest 7-day case rate average during the week of November 29, 2020, when it reported a record 2,137 cases. The week of June 27, it reached a 55-week low of 136 cases reported in one week. By August, its 7-day case rate grew to 735 cases or the most since mid-May, based on Multnomah County data.

"The rule excludes people actively eating and drinking in food establishments," the order states. "However, Public Health supports any additional steps private businesses choose to take to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Under the order, violators risk a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. Enforcement will be carried out based on formal complaints. In 2020, Oregon's Occupational Safety Health Administration issued over $182,000 in fines to local businesses for COVID violations.

The news out of Multnomah County marks the first time in about two months the state has seen face mask orders restored since the state reopened on June 30. Since then, Gov. Kate Brown has given businesses free rein to enforce health rules at their discretion.

Brown, who has no issued a new statewide face mask order of her own this year, praised Multnomah County's decision on Monday, saying local leaders were better-equipped to enforce medical matters.

"Wearing a mask is a simple way to protect your friends and family," Brown said. "At this point in the pandemic, local leaders are in a unique position to help deliver the message to members of their communities about effective safety measures like vaccination and masks."

Since the onset of the pandemic, Brown has been accused by her critics of being a poor messenger for public health practices. The governor has mandated that health care workers must get their shots or get tested weekly . Washington has offered no such exemptions to its public employees as of Monday.

In July, there were 12,514 COVID cases statewide and 81% of them, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), were among unvaccinated people.

Though the state's 7-day running average is now 5,255 doses per day, the OHA has aimed to vaccinate 80% of Oregonians with at least one shot in response to rising caseloads. According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), around 56% of people in Multnomah County are fully vaccinated. Around 61% have received at least half-vaccinated.

As of Monday, there were 575 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide or 21 more than Sunday. Of them, 148 patients were in intensive care unit beds, the OHA reports.

The OHA reported 3,229 new COVID cases and 14 more deaths from the virus on Monday, raising the state's caseload to 230,103 and the death toll to 2,903.

