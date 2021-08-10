Special Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SWITZERLAND, CARROLL, NORTHWESTERN OWEN AND GALLATIN COUNTIES THROUGH 930 AM EDT At 904 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported over Vevay, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Carrollton, Vevay, Warsaw, Florence, Kentucky Speedway, Glencoe, Ghent, Sanders, Sparta, Patriot, Prestonville, Center Square, Braytown, Interstate 71 at Mile Marker 52, Interstate 71 at US Route 127, Langstaff, Steele Bottom, Markland, Moorefield and New Liberty. This includes I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 43 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH