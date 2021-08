In our last article, we talked about the Honor Magic 3 & Magic 3 Pro smartphones in detail but also mentioned that we would be dedicating a separate article just for the Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus. Well, this is it! This is an article all about the new Magic 3 Pro Plus smartphone, which is perhaps the craziest looking phone of this year with its humongous hexagon-shaped camera module on the back. Also, not only the camera module is huge compared to the other two phones in this series, but the camera sensors are also bigger in size. It won’t be wrong to say that the design is very similar to the Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Edition that too had a hexagonal camera module.