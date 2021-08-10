Cancel
Akheem Mesidor made a major impact after initially modest freshman year expectations

By Joe Brocato
Metro News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU sophomore defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is tasked with stepping into the spot once occupied by two-time All-Big 12 selection Darius Stills. Mesidor proved himself worthy of a starting role after a freshman season where he collected 32 tackles and five sacks in ten games. The five sacks were a team-best for the Mountaineers. Early success came as a surprise to Mesidor.

