We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google is going to save a lot of the details of its Pixel 6 line until they get closer to launch in a few months, but with today’s early tease, we’re able to start putting together a small, confirmed specs list. We know display sizes and refresh rates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, what to expect for battery life, the camera make-up, and of course, the new processor.