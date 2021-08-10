Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Suzanne Givens Trussell

By Jen Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 5 days ago
Suzanne Givens Trussell, age 70. of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at St. Thomas Midtown on Thursday, August 5th after a hard-fought battle with a severe acute illness. A native Tennessean, Suzanne was born March 4, 1951, in Nashville at Baptist Hospital. Devoted to her family, friends, and students, she cared for all those she loved. She was a lifelong Christian Methodist, champion for children, and humanitarian with a smile that could light the darkness. She met and married Geary Bryan Trussell at their alma mater Middle Tennessee State University earning her bachelor’s degree in education. A uniquely gifted elementary school educator she knew how to make learning fun using her methods of storytelling to inspire her students for which she was awarded teacher of the year in 2006. After retirement, she continued to volunteer her time tutoring children in need and supporting local charities.

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
