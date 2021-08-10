Amazon will pay up to $1,000 if a product causes damage, injury
(WTAJ) — A change in the Amazon.com complaint process will see the company paying up to $1,000 for third-party products that cause damage or personal injury. Amazon made the announcement Tuesday in an effort to streamline issues between third-party sellers and Amazon shoppers. The company may deal with claims of $1,000 or less with the consumer and then they’ll handle things with the seller from there.www.wearecentralpa.com
Comments / 0