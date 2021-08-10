AGM Hunter expandable rugged backpack hits Kickstarter

If you are looking for an interesting project to keep you busy you may be interested in a new binary clock kit launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of the CD4017 Decade. Created by power grid operator Ian Dunn the kit allows you to solder together your very own CD4017BE Decade Logic Clock, a clock based on the 4000 series digital logic chips. “The 4017 Logic clock is a clock unlike any other. You may assume that such a clock must use a micro controller. That would be cheating! This clock uses 4000 series digital logic IC’s from start to finish. ”