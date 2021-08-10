AGM Hunter expandable rugged backpack hits Kickstarter
A new rugged backpack has been created by AGM Mobile in the form of the Hunter offering an expandable and durable multipurpose rugged backpack for both urban and outdoor adventures. Constructed using the companies nano weave material the backpack is fully waterproof and resistant to the roughest of weathers. Offering 32 litre volume the backpack is capable of carrying everything you need and protecting it from the rain, dust and elements.www.geeky-gadgets.com
