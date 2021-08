Clayster is back in the New York Subliners’ starting lineup just in time for next week’s Call of Duty League Playoffs, the team announced earlier today. The three-time world champion and one of the most passionate Call of Duty professionals said he’d be stepping away from New York in July after the team’s 0-3 start in Stage Five group play. The team slotted in Diamondcon to fill his role and he was admirable in a no-win situation. New York posted a winning record with Diamondcon in the lineup, going 3-2 over the five matches they played without Clayster.