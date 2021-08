The interventional radiologists at UofL had a problem. The need for spinal taps had increased, but the ability to carry out the procedures remained limited. Spinal taps, or lumbar punctures, allow physicians to obtain a small amount of cerebrospinal fluid for testing. The procedure can be carried out at the bedside, but given a dime-sized target, which can be reduced by arthritis and complicated by obesity, bedside procedures often are unsuccessful. Done under X-ray by an interventional radiologist, the procedure often is much more straightforward, but the X-ray suite is a bottleneck in the hospital.