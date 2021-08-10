Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Fairfield Homes Begins Development of $15.5M Affordable Housing Project in Cincinnati

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Fairfield Homes Inc., in partnership with Kingsley + Co. and the Avondale Development Corp., has begun development of Blair Lofts, a $15.5 million affordable housing project in Cincinnati’s Avondale neighborhood. The four-story, 64-unit development will serve residents who earn 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. Located on the corner of Blair Avenue and Reading Road, the project will include a community room, community kitchen, fitness center, onsite storage and onsite parking. Completion is slated for summer 2022.

