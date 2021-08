Lost in the celebratory messages over Fabinho’s spanking new extension was this particular tweet by Dominic King:. In summary, Ben Davies has a host of suitors waiting on him, should he decide to leave the club. Celtic isn’t too surprising, as that was whom he was supposed to go to before Liverpool jumped in and signed him in January. Sheffield United’s transfer wishlist seems to have way too many Liverpool fringe players on it, and Bournemouth, after a brief spell of no-interest in our players, is back at it again.