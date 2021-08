The dog days of summer can be brutal on your lawn, especially if you have an insect attacking the grass. Insect damage can occur on both the blades and the roots and can cause yellow to brown patches and thinning turf. Before applying an insecticide, it is best to confirm the presence of a turfgrass pest. Soil compaction, improper mowing, and overwatering can also lead to thin, patchy turfgrass. There are three main ways to scout for turfgrass insects: soap flush, floatation, and soil examination. It is best to inspect multiple spots in the lawn and correctly identify the pest.