What is UConn's recruiting philosophy that produced highly-ranked 2022 class? Dan Hurley aims high

You may be curious as to why I have not posted any non-transcripts of any of the post-practice press conferences and the reason is that there haven’t been any posted on YouTube. I messaged Matt Dowdy, who is in charge of communications for the football team, on Twitter and asked if the program would be doing that and he said that they’ve done small group one-on-one sessions, but that he would upload the next time that head coach Matt Wells spoke to the media. That’s really positive, hope this comes to fruition, and am glad that I’ll be able to do that for you.