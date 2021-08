When the Penguins set out for Western Canada about a week and a half ago, there was a zero next to Sidney Crosby’s name in the goal column. By the time he returned to town Sunday night, Crosby was the hottest scorer in the league. He recorded three consecutive multiple-point games, scored five goals, including an overtime backhander in Edmonton that will live on in perpetuity on highlight reels, and was named the NHL’s first star of the week.