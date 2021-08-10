660 Fifth Avenue’s New Glass Curtain Wall Rises in Midtown, Manhattan. The new glass curtain wall has begun installation on 660 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story commercial building in Midtown, Manhattan. Formerly addressed as 666 Fifth Avenue, the office tower is in the process of having its mid-century façade replaced with a modern envelope in a project designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by Brookfield Properties. The 1.5-million-square-foot property is located between West 52nd and 53rd Streets.