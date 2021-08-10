‘Y&R’ Spoilers: The End For Sally Spectra In Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless burning question these days is who kidnapped Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes)? Viewers know that she vanished without a word. She appeared to have sent texts but no one has spoken to her. That’s strange in itself, but the texts did not sound like her. She is almost certainly a victim of foul play. There would be no shortage of suspects in her disappearance. We will lay out the two suspects and why they could be her abductor.