Mini Review: Last Stop - Touching Tales Of London Life In Annapurna's Latest

By Roland Ingram
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a storyteller, gaming has several personalities. Sometimes we go story-game-story-game with cutscene 'movies', or we pick through branching prose with interspersed decisions, or we read out comic book narratives interrupted by puzzle breaks. Sometimes the action is the story, like Breath of the Wild’s millions of private adventures emerging from its systems – but that was paid for with a loose narrative that divided opinion. So you can go wide-open and emergent but lose authorship, or tell a tight story but weaken the interaction that makes games games. Last Stop is a story game that does the latter; in this supernatural tale of the London Underground, you’re railroaded.

www.nintendolife.com

North American, Last Stop, Annapurna Interactive, Authentic London
