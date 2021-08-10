Mini Review: Last Stop - Touching Tales Of London Life In Annapurna's Latest

After a winding road to the box office, David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” finally reached theaters on July 30. “The Green Knight” by David Lowery has been one of my most anticipated films of this year ever since I first saw the trailer for it in February of 2020 — a lifetime ago, in other words. I was excited to see it for a few reasons, and not just because of the fact that I’m a film minor and, as such, I’m contractually obligated to fawn over any and all A24 movies. I was excited because of my love for fantasy, my love for dark takes on well-trodden genres and because I greatly enjoyed Lowery’s last film, “The Old Man and the Gun.”