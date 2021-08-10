Cancel
Steve Martin and Martin Short Share More Than Just a Name

By Alex Bhattacharji
Cover picture for the articleOver the course of a friendship that's spanned more than 35 years, there is very little Steve Martin and Martin Short haven't done together. They've starred alongside each other in films (Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride, Father of the Bride Part II) and sunned beside each other on annual vacations in St. Barts; they've celebrated professional successes and suffered personal losses (Short's wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, passed away in 2010); they've taken their two-man comedy show on tour (their Netflix special, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, was nominated for four Emmys) and tucked into countless dinners at each other's homes; and most of all, they've mocked each other mercilessly yet lovingly every step of the way.

