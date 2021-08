CHICAGO, ILL (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers stayed hot and swept a four game series over the Cubs with a 17-4 thrashing Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The Brewers had 22 hits in the victory. Luis Urias had two home runs and three doubles to set a Brewers record of five extra base hits in a game. He also score five runs and had five RBIs. Jace Peterson also had five hits including a home run and drove in four. And Manny Pina drove in six runs with two home runs including a grand slam. Willy Adames had the other two RBIs.