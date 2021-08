Jonathan Oviatt and Tammy Davis were selected to serve three-year terms on the Prairie Lakes Healthcare System Board of Directors, according to a news release. Davis has 25 years of experience in human resources and is currently the senior human resource manager at Wurth Electronics Midcom Inc. She is a dedicated community member and serves on the Lutheran Church of our Redeemer Council and Watertown Workforce Advisory Council. She is active with Junior Achievement and the Society of Human Resources Management.