From the Recording Registry: “The Girl From Ipanema” (1963)

By Cary O’Dell
loc.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdded to the Library’s National Recording Registry in 2004, “The Girl From Ipanema” is recalled by writer/musician Glenn Zottala. In the 1960s–a very turbulent time in America–Stan Getz released “The Girl from Ipanema.” This became a huge hit both nationwide and worldwide. Who would have thought such gentle, lyrical music would catch the ear and emotion of a country in unrest? It also allowed Stan Getz, a jazz great, to cross over to AM radio–one of the few times any jazz artist was able to make that major transition.

