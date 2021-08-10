Cancel
Public Health

AP-NORC poll: Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses

By EMILY SWANSON and TOM MURPHY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists, a new poll finds.

Researchers say that trust could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have care providers they know and are open to hearing new information about the vaccines.

At least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what's right for them and their families either most or all of the time, according to the poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll shows high levels of trust among both Democrats and Republicans; men and women; and white, Black and Hispanic Americans.

When people get treatment or a service from a doctor or a nurse, they start building trust and then tend to return to those providers when they need more help or have questions about a health issue, said Michelle Strollo, a senior vice president in NORC’s Health Research Group.

“Public health officials should really look to doctors, nurses and pharmacists to be the megaphone to deliver the message of the importance of getting vaccinated,” she said.

Polling from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation in June also showed people trusted doctors for information about the vaccine more than other sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert.

COVID-19 case levels are soaring across the country, driven by a highly contagious virus variant that mostly infects unvaccinated people, according to public health experts. President Joe Biden and others have pleaded with Americans to get the shots.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been widely available since spring, and the CDC reports that 71% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose.

Recently retired cardiologist Paul Vaitkus said he encouraged many of his patients, some of whom have been seeing him for years, to get the vaccine due to their health conditions. He thinks they listened to him.

“As a doctor, my patient knows me and they sized me up eye to eye,” the 62-year-old Gurnee, Illinois, resident said. “They know that I’m honest.”

Care providers could help encourage people to get vaccines, but the country’s fragmented health care system presents an obstacle.

Vaccination rates are low among the uninsured, noted Liz Hamel, director of public opinion and survey research for Kaiser.

“Those are the same people who are less likely to be in regular health care, to have those interactions with doctors and providers,” she said.

The same holds true for younger adults, who also have low vaccination rates. They are less likely to see a doctor regularly or get preventive care like annual checkups.

Plus, just getting someone into a doctor’s office or drugstore offers no guarantee that the patient will become vaccinated.

Hamel noted that attitudes toward the shots have become so politicized that people who trust a doctor to give them advice about other issues may not be open to hearing more about the vaccines.

“I think some people, based on politics, have completely closed off,” she said.

Doctors earn broad trust from the American public, and a slim majority are in favor of federal funding for increasing the number of doctors, according to the AP-NORC poll. But only about 2 in 10 support government funds for increasing doctors' pay. Half of Americans say doctors are paid about right.

However, most Americans, including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans, think nurses and health care aides are underpaid.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the U.S., the poll finds no significant shifts in opinions about health care policies, including the Affordable Care Act, a single payer health system or a public option.

Murphy reported from Indianapolis.

The AP-NORC poll of 1,071 adults was conducted from June 10 to June 14. It used a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

Related
PoliticsFuturity

Poll: 59% of Americans say nurses deserve more pay

Large majorities of both Democrats and Republicans believe nurses and health care aides are underpaid, according to a recent poll. More than 7 in 10 Americans trust both nurses and doctors to do what is right for them and their families, the findings show. However, 59% think nurses are underpaid, and 61% say the same of health care aides.
Public HealthTri-City Herald

How much do we trust doctors and nurses during the pandemic? Here’s what a poll finds

A majority of Americans have trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists “to do what is right” for them and their families, according to a new poll. A survey released Tuesday from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that at least 7 in 10 respondents trust nurses, doctors and pharmacists “almost all of the time” or “most of the time.”
Healthbenefitspro.com

Most Americans believe nurses are underpaid; doctors and executives? Not so much

A majority of Americans of both parties believe nurses and health care aides are underpaid. However, they have much less sympathy for doctors and hospital and insurance executives. Six in 10 respondents say both groups are underpaid in a recent UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll. Seventy percent believe nurses make between $50,000...
Washington StateNew Haven Register

Washington state promotes 3rd vaccine dose for 'vulnerable'

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Health recommended on Saturday that people with weakened immune systems get a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as the delta variant surges in the U.S. The state's recommendation comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday...
U.S. PoliticsDOT med

Secretary Becerra to require COVID-19 vaccinations for HHS healthcare workforce

To increase vaccination coverage and protect more people from COVID-19, including the more transmissible Delta variant, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will require more than 25,000 members of its health care workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) who serve in federally-operated health care and clinical research facilities and interact with, or have the potential to come into contact with, patients will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes employees, contractors, trainees, and volunteers whose duties put them in contact or potential contact with patients at an HHS medical or clinical research facility.
HealthNBC Philadelphia

CDC Panel Prepares to Vote on Covid Vaccine Booster Shots for Vulnerable Americans

A key CDC advisory group is preparing to vote Friday on distributing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to Americans with weakened immune systems. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Friday to consider Covid booster shots for such people, including cancer and HIV patients. On Thursday, the...
Philadelphia, PAConnecticut Post

Philadelphia: Colleges, health care workers must get vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health care workers, college students and higher education employees will be required to be vaccinated by mid-October under new mandates announced by the city's Public Health Department Friday. The mandates were passed Thursday night by the Board of Health, which provides guidance to the city's health...
Massachusetts Statekhn.org

Doctors In Massachusetts Decry Nurses’ Strike During Pandemic

Five department heads at St. Vincent's Hospital called on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to intervene in the strike, which has been ongoing since March, citing the action for preventing patients accessing health care. Meanwhile, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is suing to block insurer price transparency laws. Five doctors who...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US mandates Covid-19 shots for federal health care workers

The policy will apply to around 25 000 Department of Health and Human Services employees. The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Pentagon have also introduced a vaccine mandate. Coronavirus infections have soared to a daily average of more than 100 000. The US health department said Thursday it will...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.

