Hot and humid conditions have settled into Maine, resulting in Heat Advisories and Air Quality warnings. The National Weather Service is warning of another big return of hot and humid conditions throughout Maine. Thursday and Friday will be downright miserable, with heat index values at 100 degrees for the Bangor area. A heat advisory is in effect for much of the state. According to the NWS, "heat index" is defined as "what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature." The overnight hours Thursday won't bring much relief from the heat, as lows are forecast above 70 degrees.