Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Notre Dame football: 2021 NFL preseason Week 1 matchups to watch

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NFL preseason will kick off their full slate on Thursday, and here are some matchups for Notre Dame football fans to keep an eye on. It is officially time for the 2021 NFL preseason slate to get started, as the Hall of Fame game is in the past, and the full slate of games kick off Week 1. The Notre Dame football program sent 14 players from last year’s team to the NFL, and this week will be the first time they get to show their team, and all other teams in the league if they are ready for the pro level.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Notre Dame Football#Football Players#College Football#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#The Cleveland Browns#The Miami Dolphins#The New Orleans Saints#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins' Waddle not entirely back from ankle injury?

The Dolphins just made a massive investment in Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle by taking him with the sixth overall pick. While it’s too early to worry too much, it does sound like Waddle’s ankle might cause some anxiety for Miami fans. Waddle is “still not entirely back” from the broken ankle he suffered during his last season in college, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network hears. He writes that it’s “still somewhat of an issue” nine months after the injury occurred.
NFLScarlet Nation

How Former Notre Dame Football Players Are Rated In Madden NFL 2022

It's that time of year again. EA Sports released its rankings of every player in the Madden NFL 2022 video game. Madden 22 has an initial release date of August 17. There were 50 former Notre Dame players who made the cut to appear in the game. The list is headlined by Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin, who earned the highest grade among former Golden Domers with a 98 overall.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Is DeShone Kizer running out of options in the NFL?

The Notre Dame football team is looking for answers at quarterback, and one former Irish signal-caller is looking for another job in the NFL. With the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected former Notre Dame football quarterback DeShone Kizer. During his time with the Irish, Kizer was magnificent under center, throwing for 32 touchdowns against only eight interceptions in his final season on campus, though the team would finish with a 4-8 mark.
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins: 6 things to watch in preseason opener

The 2021 Chicago Bears will finally see real NFL action. Their debut preseason game matches the team up against the Miami Dolphins in Soldier Field after the two teams spent the past week practicing together at Halas Hall. Many Bears fans are clamoring for the first live football game, especially...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL picks, predictions against the spread for preseason Week 1

With Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason upon us, what are our picks and predictions for all 16 games this week? Let’s take a look at how we think this week’s games will go, including our picks and predictions against the spreads. NFL picks, predictions for Week 12: Betting...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Greatest left-handed quarterbacks in NFL history, ranked

Even though most of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time are right-handed, there have been some excellent left-handed quarterbacks in the league as well. To celebrate International Left-Handers Day, here are some of the best lefty quarterbacks in NFL history (honorable mention to Jim Zorn). 10. Bobby Douglass. One...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Five takeaways from first preseason game

The New Orleans Saints lost their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens last night, and while it’s just preseason, there are some important takeaways. Out of caution, the Saints rested many of their high-profile players including Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Tre’Quan Smith, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, and Cam Jordan.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy