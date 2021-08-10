Notre Dame football: 2021 NFL preseason Week 1 matchups to watch

The 2021 NFL preseason will kick off their full slate on Thursday, and here are some matchups for Notre Dame football fans to keep an eye on. It is officially time for the 2021 NFL preseason slate to get started, as the Hall of Fame game is in the past, and the full slate of games kick off Week 1. The Notre Dame football program sent 14 players from last year’s team to the NFL, and this week will be the first time they get to show their team, and all other teams in the league if they are ready for the pro level.