Samsung Introduces the Industry's First 5nm Processor Powering the Next Generation of Wearables

If you've read any coverage of Wear OS smartwatches over the last couple of years, you'll have noticed a lot of shade being thrown at Qualcomm's processors. The Wear 4100 was mislabeled as something of a savior, going down to 12nm from the 28nm EUV process on which the Wear 3100 was built. Alas, it wasn't that much of an improvement, and Wear OS continues to perform pretty badly. With any luck, Samsung's new 5nm processor will be just the kick up the backside Wear OS needs.