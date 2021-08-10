Cancel
Samsung Introduces the Industry's First 5nm Processor Powering the Next Generation of Wearables

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

The Exynos W920 offers high performance, efficiency and LTE connectivity packed in the industry’s smallest form factor. Korea -- August 10, 2021 -- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced its new wearable processor, the Exynos W920. The new processor integrates an LTE modem and is the first in the industry to be built with an advanced 5-nanometer (nm) extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node, offering powerful yet efficient performance demanded by next-generation wearable devices.

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

