Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

50th Anniversary Of The Attica Prison Uprising; and Cuban Uprising: Analysis

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 5 days ago

September 9th marks the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison uprising and the subsequent massacre by New York State police and prison guards. The rebellion at Attica prison, a medieval looking place near Buffalo New York, began on September 9, 1971 and ended four days later with governor Nelson Rockefeller, and aspiring presidential candidate, ordering the massacre. It resulted in the most people ever killed in a civil setting in the history of the USA.

kkfi.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Rockefeller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attica Prison#Cuban American#Prison Guards#Protest Riot#The Peoples Law Office#Cubans#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
SocietyNews Herald

Social media, independent press at core of Cuba uprising. A lesson for US policy?

Only in Cuba does Guennady Rodriguez, an attorney who once worked for the island's Catholic Church, fit the profile of an enemy of the state. Rodriguez is one of the untold numbers of expatriate social media influencers, along with independent media and citizen journalists on the island, that Havana's communist regime blames for the outbreak of protests by Cubans.
ProtestsPosted by
IBTimes

Myanmar Protesters Mark Pivotal 1988 Uprising Anniversary

Myanmar protesters on Sunday marked the anniversary of a 1988 pro-democracy uprising that brought Aung San Suu Kyi to prominence, with flash mobs and marches of defiance against the ruling junta. The country has been in turmoil since the military coup in February -- more than 900 people have been...
AdvocacyPosted by
IBTimes

US Sanctions Cuban Officials, Military Unit For Protest Crackdown

The United States imposed new sanctions on senior Cuban officials and a military unit on Friday, the latest in a series of actions in response to the crackdown on anti-government protesters on the island. The penalties from the Treasury Department hit two interior ministry officials and the "red beret" military...
U.S. PoliticsIbj.com

Pierre Atlas: Cuba’s repressive regime faces its people

Something new just happened in Cuba. Ordinary citizens took to the streets demanding democracy and economic reform in large-scale, anti-government demonstrations not seen since the 1959 revolution. The island’s authoritarian regime responded with mass arrests and quick convictions without due process. America’s trade embargo and isolation of Cuba, in effect...
AdvocacyMiami Herald

Biden sanctions more Cuban officials for repression of July 11 protesters

The Biden administration issued a new round of sanctions on Friday against police officials and a military unit involved in the violent crackdown of anti-government protesters in Cuba. The new names added to the U.S. Treasury Department’s blacklist are Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia, the chief of the Political Directorate of...
ImmigrationMiami Herald

The Cuban Embargo: Facts and fiction | Opinion

The island-wide protests that rocked Cuba on July 11 have left observers wondering about what happens next and what ought to be the role of the United States in the face of the people’s demands for freedom and the regime’s widespread repression. Not surprisingly, the controversial role of the U.S....
Public SafetyNew York Post

Afghan warlord known as ‘Lion of Herat’ captured by Taliban

An Afghan warlord known as the “Lion of Herat” was captured by Taliban insurgents when they seized control of the country’s third-largest city on Friday amid the withdrawal of US troops ordered by President Biden. Prominent militia commander Ismail Khan, who’s believed to be in his 70s, was handed over...
Attica, NYtimestelegram.com

Her father died in the Attica prison uprising. 30 years later she began to learn the truth

(In September, for the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison uprising, Diversion Books will release "The Prison Guard's Daughter: My Journey Through the Ashes of Attica." The book is the memoir of Deanne Quinn Miller, whose father, William Quinn, was a corrections officer killed at Attica, the nation's deadliest prison riot. Forty-three people died in the uprising, 39 of them fatally shot by State Police and other law enforcement in the prison retaking on Sept. 13, 1971. Three decades later, Deanne Quinn Miller became a key figure in the organization, the Forgotten Victims of Attica, which pushed the state for better treatment for the prison-employee survivors and the families who lost loved ones at Attica. Her father was fatally beaten by inmates in the riot. Miller was then 5 years old. What follows are excerpts from the memoir, which was co-written with Democrat and Chronicle reporter Gary Craig, who has reported extensively on the aftermath of the uprising.)
Proteststhedallasnews.net

World protests against Taliban's seizure ofAfghan territor

Ottawa [Canada], August 15 (ANI): Multiple protests were held in Australia, Canada, the UK and Austria on Sunday against the Taliban's seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan. Afghan diaspora and other people living in Canada, Australia, Manchester and Vienna staged protests against the Taliban, denouncing their aggressive...
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy