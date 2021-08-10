50th Anniversary Of The Attica Prison Uprising; and Cuban Uprising: Analysis

(In September, for the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison uprising, Diversion Books will release "The Prison Guard's Daughter: My Journey Through the Ashes of Attica." The book is the memoir of Deanne Quinn Miller, whose father, William Quinn, was a corrections officer killed at Attica, the nation's deadliest prison riot. Forty-three people died in the uprising, 39 of them fatally shot by State Police and other law enforcement in the prison retaking on Sept. 13, 1971. Three decades later, Deanne Quinn Miller became a key figure in the organization, the Forgotten Victims of Attica, which pushed the state for better treatment for the prison-employee survivors and the families who lost loved ones at Attica. Her father was fatally beaten by inmates in the riot. Miller was then 5 years old. What follows are excerpts from the memoir, which was co-written with Democrat and Chronicle reporter Gary Craig, who has reported extensively on the aftermath of the uprising.)