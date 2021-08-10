Cancel
Internet

Google's new safety measures are designed to protect kids on YouTube, Search and more

By S. Dent
Engadget
 5 days ago

Google has announced changes to YouTube, Search and its other apps designed to make them safer for kids. The latest updates will make YouTube videos created by kids private by default, allow minors or their parents to request the removal of their images from Google Image results, turn SafeSearch on by default and more. The move is part of a recent push by Google to protect kids and give parents more control over what they see.

