Google's new safety measures are designed to protect kids on YouTube, Search and more

Google and its YouTube subsidiary are implementing steps to make their vast digital arenas safer for users under 18 years old. Google said it will now block ad targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18. It is also turning off its data-tracking “location history” option for users under the age of 18 anywhere in the world and add filters promoting safe searching for all minors. YouTube said in the coming weeks it will change the default upload setting to private for 13-to-17-year-olds. That means videos will be viewable only by the user and people they authorize. The moves...