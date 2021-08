Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner Neil Chatterjee would like to see issues around grid reliability and resilience become less partisan as he prepares to exit the agency. Citing rolling blackouts in California and in Texas over the past year, Chatterjee said both market and resource challenges "genuinely require examination. I was frustrated in both cases because — partially due to my own guilt of introducing politics into this serious conversation — everyone immediately viewed the circumstances through their own partisan fuel source lens," he said during a Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions forum.