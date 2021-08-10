Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

By Dave Nemetz
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9aok_0bNDeI3S00

Olivia Colman’s reign continues in the Emmy race for Lead Actress in a Drama Series… but it’s anyone’s guess who will sit on the throne this year.

Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown , is the only nominee who’s back from last year’s field, with the other five — including last year’s winner, Zendaya from HBO’s Euphoria — out of the running because their shows didn’t air new episodes this year. Colman faces some stiff competition, though, starting with two former Emmy winners: Elisabeth Moss is nominated for the third time in this category (including a win in 2017) for playing freedom fighter June on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale , and three-time winner Uzo Aduba notched a nod for playing therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor on HBO’s In Treatment .

They’re joined by three Emmy rookies: Colman’s The Crown costar Emma Corrin is up for playing Princess Diana, Mj Rodriguez snagged a ( long-overdue !) nomination for her work as house mother Blanca on Pose ‘s final season, and Jurnee Smollett earned the first Emmy recognition of her career for playing the fiery Leti on HBO’s Lovecraft Country .

Six worthy contenders, to be sure, but which one most deserves to hear her name called when the Emmys are presented on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Aug. 27, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here .)

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Zendaya
Person
Brooke Taylor
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Jurnee Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#British Royal Family#Hbo#Lovecraft Country#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdviceTVLine

How Long Each Bachelorette Couple Lasted, From Shortest to Longest

When it comes to forming lasting relationships, The Bachelorette is running circles (or should we say “rings”?) around The Bachelor. The female-led spinoff of ABC’s reality franchise has had a much higher success rate at producing couples that actually stay together than the original: While The Bachelor has only seen one (!) final couple get married and stay married, The Bachelorette has had four marriages among their final couples, with several more currently engaged as well. (So are women just better than men at picking the best match for themselves when faced with a couple dozen options? Yeah, probably.)
TV ShowsTVLine

Fantasy Island

On TV this Tuesday: Bellamy Young checks into Fantasy Island, Stargirl lights up a darker Season 2 and America’s Got Talent goes live. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. NBC. America's Got Talent. The CW. DC's Stargirl. VH1. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N...
PetsTVLine

Bachelorette Finale, Reservation Dogs Debuts and More

On TV this Monday: Katie Thurston hands out her final rose, The Wall resumes its fourth season, and Reservation Dogs bows on FX on Hulu. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. FX on Hulu. Reservation Dogs. NBC. American Ninja Warrior. ABC. The Bachelorette.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie threw a lot of us for a loop when nominations came out. Would Paul Bettany get in for WandaVision or Uncle Frank? How much will they love Hamilton? Is Halston just a below the line contender or can Ewan McGregor play gay once again and forge an awards path? That’s to say nothing about who didn’t get in, like Joel Edgerton in The Underground Railroad, Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird or an Emmy favorite like Jeff Daniels in The Comey Rule or Bryan Cranston in Your Honor.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

The category is: Winning another drama actor Emmy — can ‘Pose’s’ Billy Porter be the first to do so in 7 years?

Josh O’Connor has been the Best Actor Emmy frontrunner all season long for “The Crown,” but there is someone hot on his heels. Billy Porter is in second place in the odds for “Pose,” at 39/10 to O’Connor’s 7/2, and if he pulls off the upset, a second win will make him the first repeat champ since, well, another era. Bryan Cranston is the last person to win drama actor multiple times, having taken home his record-tying fourth statuette for “Breaking Bad” in 2014, which was the last year of the tape system. Since then, there have only been one-off champs,...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — No Sure Thing

Last Year’s Winner: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Last year, Annie Murphy put a stop to Alex Borstein’s two-year win streak for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” who in turn had ended Kate McKinnon’s own two-year win streak for “Saturday Night Live,” who, yes, was the one to dethrone Allison Janney after she won — you guessed it — two years in a row for “Mom.” With “Schitt’s Creek” over and done, Murphy will not have a shot at her own winning streak, though someone else could very well start theirs. Fun Fact: If you want to put “Cheers” popularity (and overall...
TV SeriesGreenwichTime

Emmy Predictions: Directing for a Drama Series - Can 'The Crown' Split Directing and Writing Categories for Separate Episodes?

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit. Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from. Go Inside the Inclusive Casting Process for 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Queer Eye' and 'Top Chef'. DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON. 2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Lady Gaga will win Best Actress Oscar for ‘House of Gucci,’ say 41% of poll respondents — ‘Um, duh!’

The trailer for MGM’s “House of Gucci” was released last week, and based solely on that two-minute video a whopping 41% of our readers now think Lady Gaga will win the Oscar for Best Actress. “Um, duh! Gaga is one of Hollywood’s most UNDERRATED actresses,” voted this passionate group. A bigger selection of poll respondents — 51% — think she will be nominated “but won’t win.” Conversely, the remaining 8% of voters say she won’t be recognized at all because “that nom for ‘A Star Is Born’ was a fluke.” Ouch! Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott‘s period film, an...
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Who Is Claudia Harrison, The Crown's New Princess Anne?

Fans of The Crown are, by now, getting used to the show's regular recasting schedule. After saying goodbye to Claire Foy, Matt Smith et al after seasons 1 and 2, the show will once again overhaul its cast entirely for the upcoming fifth season, with Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and the rest of the actors handing over their roles to new players.
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

2021 Emmy predictions slugfest: In drama series, ‘The Crown’ poised to make history for Netflix [WATCH]

“’The Crown’ has been kind of on a roll,” Gold Derby senior editor Daniel Montgomery admits about the Netflix flagship drama winning everything in its path this season. “Through the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, PGA Awards, DGA Awards, Writers Guild, it’s been kind of a romp for that show, which would actually make it a first Best Drama Series for Netflix in its history,” he explains. Montgomery is joined by fellow senior editors Marcus James Dixon and Rob Licuria to dish who and what could upset the Netflix prestige drama. It’s on course to finally claim its first Best Drama...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

John Lithgow could tie Ed Asner’s Emmy record with ‘Perry Mason’ win

Another longtime Emmy record could fall this year. Well, it could be tied anyway. John Lithgow is nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actor for his turn as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan on HBO’s 1930s-set remake of “Perry Mason.” Should he walk away a winner come Sept. 19, he’ll tie the great Ed Asner as the most awarded male performer ever with a total of seven Emmys. Lithgow is just one of two actors from the drama series to have been nominated for an Emmy. The other is also a former winner: Matthew Rhys, who portrays the eponymous defense attorney and is...
TV & VideosTVLine

Ted Lasso: A Celebration of the Christmas Episode's Best Moments

What, you thought only Hallmark Channel was allowed to celebrate Christmas in the summer?. Apple TV+ on Friday dropped Ted Lasso‘s first (but hopefully not its last) holiday episode, which saw Ted and Rebecca sub in for Santa and deliver toys to tots, as Roy and Keeley traverse Roy’s “stupid posh neighborhood” in search of a dentist for Phoebe, who suffered from extraordinarily bad breath.
TV SeriesTVLine

Schmigadoon!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Titans

Only a few weeks of summer TV remain, so we’re celebrating August shows while we can in our latest Quotes of the Week compilation. In the list below, we’ve gathered nearly 20 of the week’s best TV sound bites, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy