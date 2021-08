We used to literally trip over these trucks in fields and farms all over the country. Unless it was a short-bed or stepside bed, you'd be hard-pressed to find an old Ford dentside long-bed pickup being sold for more than $2,500. Heck, we've walked away from a few really complete and clean examples that were selling for under $800, and that was less than 10 years ago. But today ain't 10 years ago, and now the prices on these classic Ford pickups have gone vertical, with most asking prices up there in the thin air.