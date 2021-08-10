Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Second child tax credit payment is coming Friday. 3 ways to see if you qualify

By Clifford Colby
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second batch of child tax credit payments is scheduled to be sent out by the IRS this Friday. But you can find out now whether you and your family are eligible for the money and to make sure you're getting the correct amount. The child tax credit is expected...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Refund#Us Citizenship#The White House#Childtaxcredit Gov#6416 A#Spanish#Unenrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Personal FinanceCNET

Where's my August child tax credit payment? How to track it online

Good news: Eligible parents should've seen the second advance child tax credit check in their bank accounts Friday. Monthly payments can be up to $300 every month for each eligible child, depending on age and household income qualifications. The monthly advance payments help to cover rising day care costs and back-to-school supplies. If you haven't got your money, there could be a number of reasons for the holdup -- maybe you moved or the IRS doesn't have the right banking information.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Income TaxGreat Bend Tribune

Social Security income is taxable

Dear Rusty: I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security. I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money – they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn’t get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn’t have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated, I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Income TaxCNET

Child tax credit problems explained: Delays, wrong amounts, missing payments

The second advance child tax credit payment was officially released Friday to 36 million eligible US families. The majority of households should have received it automatically through direct deposit, but the IRS has issued some important alerts about August payments. First, a number of families who got their first batch in their bank account will be receiving this second check by snail mail, which takes a few days longer. And some families who never got money in July will have their total credit adjusted, resulting in higher monthly payments starting with the August check.
RelationshipsCNET

Parents are opting out of monthly child tax credit payments. Here are 3 reasons why

Many parents have been talking about unenrolling from the advance monthly child tax credit payments this year. Of course, some families need the extra money upfront to cover bills now and don't want to wait to get it. But what if you were counting on the credit coming with a bigger tax refund in 2022 instead? Or what if you're worried that you're no longer eligible and don't want to owe the IRS? You still can opt out for the September through December monthly payments, which could be up to $300 per kid.
Income TaxPosted by
Tom's Guide

Stimulus check: Millions to get more payments this week

The second round of the expanded child-tax credit payments are set to hit the bank accounts and mailboxes of 35 million families this week or early next, with checks totaling up to $300 per eligible child. Under the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, the existing child-tax credit — which provides...
Income Taxabc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Tax Refund Delays

I’ve been hearing from more and more viewers lately, asking why they have not yet received their tax refund. Now, we’re finally learning why. The don’t waste your money inbox has been filling up with emails from frustrated taxpayers like Mike Seidenman and Carol Abel. They ask: Where’s my refund?
Income TaxCNET

What's holding up Uncle Sam? Tax refund delays and what to do about them

Millions of people have been waiting months to receive their tax refunds from the IRS. An IRS backlog of about 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported in June by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, is due to multiple challenges caused by the pandemic. On top of that, the IRS has been buried with stimulus payments, adjustments for returns and the calculation of other credits and tax breaks, including for 2020 jobless benefits. We'll tell you how to check the status of your refund without waiting on hold with the IRS.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

Still waiting for an IRS tax refund?

(KTEN) -- Millions of Americans filed their federal income taxes in February and March and received their tax refund just weeks later. But over the last six months, problem after problem have had many waiting for those refunds with no answers in sight. Betty Hatton is just one of the...
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

Yes, the IRS pays interest on late tax refunds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Due to the pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service is still experiencing delays in processing tax returns. Some people are still waiting to receive their refunds. THE QUESTION. Will the government pay interest on my tax refund? Why are no updates being given to the people who are...

Comments / 6

Community Policy