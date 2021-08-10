Get these flexible joggers for only $21 at H&M

And, just like that, autumn’s right around the corner. And, as we’ve come to learn, with colder weather on the horizon and the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, it’s safe to say we’re probably going to have another quarantine on our hands soon. Yay. It’s probably best we prepare ourselves for the… fourth wave? Yeah, fourth wave, by stocking up on all those COVID-centric necessities we had trouble finding the last time around. You know, hand sanitizer, disposable face masks, loads of toilet paper and athleisure such as the best joggers for all that couch sitting. Because we...