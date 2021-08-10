Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Over 200,000 pounds of discarded material removed from Riverbed since January

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOZvs_0bNDbiYl00

–From July 28 through Aug. 5, an additional approvimate 21,500 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed from the Salinas Riverbed at a cost of $11,532. The total numbers for both the poundage of the materials and trash removed and the cost associated with the removal, were shared by Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin below.

Information associated with cleanup for 2021:

• 01-05-2021 – $3,240 – 6,525 pounds

• 01-06-2021 – $3,240 – 5,505 pounds

• 01-07-2021 – $2,520 – 4,335 pounds

• 01-08-2021 – $1,740 – 3,375 pounds

• 05-13-2021 – $5,870 – 9,900 pounds

• 05-14-2021 – $3,075 – 9,440 pounds

• 05-29-2021 – $1,545 – 5,300 pounds

• 06-01-2021 – $1,340 – 3,960 pounds

• 06-03-2021 – $2,255 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-07/06-08-2021- $3,830 – 8,200 pounds

• 06-09-2021 – $2,160 – 6,000 pounds

• 06-10-2021 – $1,440 – 3,000 pounds

• 06-11-2021 – $1,960 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-14-2021 – $1,640 – 3,000 pounds

• 06-15-2021 – $2,235 – 3,500 pounds

• 06-17-2021 – $1,340 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-18-2021 – $2,675 – 10,000 pounds

• 06-22-2021 – $2,675 – 8,500 pounds

• 06-23-2021 – $2,625 – 7,000 pounds

• 06-24-2021 – $1,680 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-25-2021 – $2,100 – 7,500 pounds

• 06-30-2021 – $2,305 – 5,500 pounds

• 07-01-2021 – $1,915 – 5,000 pounds

• 07-06-2021 – $1,540 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-07-2021 – $1,815 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-08-2021 – $1,745 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-09-2021 – $1,665 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-12-2021 – $1,020 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-13-2021 – $1,395 – 3,000 pounds

• 07-14-2021 – $1,345 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-15-2021 – $1,345 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-16-2021 – $520 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-20-2021 – $795 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-21-2021 – $1,815 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-22-2021 – $1,915 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-23-2021 – $1,515 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-26-2021 – $2,040 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-27-2021 – $1,400 – 3,500 pounds

• 07-28-2021 – $2,445 – 6,000 pounds

• 07-29-2021 – $1,657 -3,000 pounds

• 07-30-2021 – $2,285 – 3,500 pounds

• 08-02-2021 – $2,005 – 4,000 pounds

• 08-03-2021 – $1,805 – 3,000 pounds

• 08-04-2021 – $1,920 – 4,000 pounds

• 08-05-2021 – $1,860 – 4,000 pounds

Total to date: $81,252 – 207,540 pounds

Additionally, 1500 pounds were removed from Pioneer Park thanks to the Community Services Department and a truckload of miscellaneous discarded property was removed from the downtown area. A flyover of the riverbed earlier last week revealed approximately 7-8 camps remain within City limits (with likely 2-3 small ones currently after four additional days of removal).

“We expect most of the large sites to be removed by next Tuesday,” said Mayor Martin. “We have a group of 5-6 individuals moving towards the northern city limits and approximately 8-10 moving towards the southern city limits. One arrest was made with a subject who continually litters (most of our downtown activity is associated with this individual) within the downtown area.”

Comments / 2

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Salinas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pioneer Park#Flyover#City Limits#Litters#Community Services#Riverbed
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Current Paso Robles police chief selected as new city manager

–The Paso Robles City Council has announced that a conditional offer of employment for the position of city manager has been made to Ty Lewis, the current Paso Robles Police chief. The appointment is formally scheduled to occur at the next city council meeting on Aug. 17. Lewis was selected following an extensive, nationwide search and selection process that included community members, city executives and the city council.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

2021 Mid-State Fair named a tremendous ‘modified’ success

–Rebounding from a 2020 which saw the California Mid-State Fair completely canceled due to COVID-19, the 2021 fair returned for 12 full days, Jul 21 – Aug 1. Following all current safety protocols from the state and county, the fair featured all the usual attractions: 4-H and FFA exhibitors, carnival rides, exhibits, food, shopping and live music – albeit in a ‘modified’ fashion. The fair was technically celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Cass Winery launches program of agriculturally-focused retreats

New retreats coincide with development of the winery’s Geneseo Inn. –With the development of the Geneseo Inn, Cass Winery has launched a program of agriculturally-focused retreats. These are all-inclusive, multiple day stays on the vineyard with full itineraries that swing from hands-on agricultural experiences to elevated winemaker dinners and accommodations at their discerning boutique inn.
Morro Bay, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 10-11

Paul Mathieu, age 91, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Aug. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Tommi Weaver, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Aug. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Rhone Rangers to honor Gary Eberle with lifetime achievement award

– The national Rhone Rangers organization will present its sixth lifetime achievement award on Thursday, Aug. 19, to recognize the significant contributions made by an individual to the American Rhone wine movement. This year’s award will be given to Gary Eberle, founder and owner of Eberle Winery. Honoring Eberle on behalf of the Rhone Rangers will be guest moderator and journalist Matt Kettmann, and special guests Jason Haas of Tablas Creek Vineyard and Jerry Lohr of J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 1-8

On Aug. 1, Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public. On Aug. 3, Neville Scott Cairney, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on DUI probation with a blood alcohol percent of .01-or higher.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee meets Aug. 18

–The Supplemental Sales Tax Committee will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the EOC Conference Room at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles. The committee provides a forum for citizens to review and report to both the city council and the community as a whole on matters relating to Supplemental Sales Tax revenues and expenditures resulting from both Measure E-12, approved by the voters in 2012, and Measure J-20, approved by the voters in 2020.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable pet of the week: Marky

–The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Marky from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Marky’s quite the charmer with his adorable face and cute build. Don’t let his name or age fool you, he’s no tottering old man! He’s a sweet and happy almost 10-year-old boy who loves his people and being shown affection. He’ll enjoy going for a short stroll and gladly walk right beside you. He’s a well-behaved fellow who prefers a home where he can be in your lap being snuggled majority of the time.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Bridge replacement project will cause train service disruptions

Improvements include replacement of the Narlon Bridge, situated on Vandenberg Airforce Base. –San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency (LOSSAN), which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, encourages passengers to plan ahead when traveling between San Luis Obispo and Goleta over the coming weeks. The LOSSAN Agency is funding the upgrade of significant capital improvement projects on the tracks between Goleta and San Luis Obispo. These improvements, being implemented by the Union Pacific Railroad, include the upgrade of several railroad switches as well as the replacement of the Narlon Bridge. The switch modernization will significantly benefit the operational efficiency of Pacific Surfliner trains, as these switches are currently hand-operated.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso People’s Action invites community to ‘Chalk & Talk’ about possible school closure

–Paso People’s Action invites the community to get ready for the upcoming school year on Monday, Aug. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Uptown Family Park at 641 36th Street for a “Chalk and Talk.” These gatherings started in June 2020 in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement and have since expanded to address local issues of note, such as a possible school closure.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

This week is ‘National Farmers’ Market Week’

Famers’ Market Week to be celebrated at sunken gardens in Atascadero on Wednesday afternoon. –National Farmers Market Week is to be celebrated Wednesday afternoon at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. Another celebration is to be held at the Farmers Market in Templeton on Saturday. The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank and Robin Gable of the North County Farmers Market Association promoted the event with drawings and giveaways at Farmers Market in Paso Robles Tuesday morning.

Comments / 2

Community Policy