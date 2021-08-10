Over 200,000 pounds of discarded material removed from Riverbed since January

–From July 28 through Aug. 5, an additional approvimate 21,500 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed from the Salinas Riverbed at a cost of $11,532. The total numbers for both the poundage of the materials and trash removed and the cost associated with the removal, were shared by Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin below.

Information associated with cleanup for 2021:

• 01-05-2021 – $3,240 – 6,525 pounds

• 01-06-2021 – $3,240 – 5,505 pounds

• 01-07-2021 – $2,520 – 4,335 pounds

• 01-08-2021 – $1,740 – 3,375 pounds

• 05-13-2021 – $5,870 – 9,900 pounds

• 05-14-2021 – $3,075 – 9,440 pounds

• 05-29-2021 – $1,545 – 5,300 pounds

• 06-01-2021 – $1,340 – 3,960 pounds

• 06-03-2021 – $2,255 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-07/06-08-2021- $3,830 – 8,200 pounds

• 06-09-2021 – $2,160 – 6,000 pounds

• 06-10-2021 – $1,440 – 3,000 pounds

• 06-11-2021 – $1,960 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-14-2021 – $1,640 – 3,000 pounds

• 06-15-2021 – $2,235 – 3,500 pounds

• 06-17-2021 – $1,340 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-18-2021 – $2,675 – 10,000 pounds

• 06-22-2021 – $2,675 – 8,500 pounds

• 06-23-2021 – $2,625 – 7,000 pounds

• 06-24-2021 – $1,680 – 5,000 pounds

• 06-25-2021 – $2,100 – 7,500 pounds

• 06-30-2021 – $2,305 – 5,500 pounds

• 07-01-2021 – $1,915 – 5,000 pounds

• 07-06-2021 – $1,540 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-07-2021 – $1,815 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-08-2021 – $1,745 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-09-2021 – $1,665 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-12-2021 – $1,020 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-13-2021 – $1,395 – 3,000 pounds

• 07-14-2021 – $1,345 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-15-2021 – $1,345 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-16-2021 – $520 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-20-2021 – $795 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-21-2021 – $1,815 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-22-2021 – $1,915 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-23-2021 – $1,515 – 2,000 pounds

• 07-26-2021 – $2,040 – 4,000 pounds

• 07-27-2021 – $1,400 – 3,500 pounds

• 07-28-2021 – $2,445 – 6,000 pounds

• 07-29-2021 – $1,657 -3,000 pounds

• 07-30-2021 – $2,285 – 3,500 pounds

• 08-02-2021 – $2,005 – 4,000 pounds

• 08-03-2021 – $1,805 – 3,000 pounds

• 08-04-2021 – $1,920 – 4,000 pounds

• 08-05-2021 – $1,860 – 4,000 pounds

Total to date: $81,252 – 207,540 pounds

Additionally, 1500 pounds were removed from Pioneer Park thanks to the Community Services Department and a truckload of miscellaneous discarded property was removed from the downtown area. A flyover of the riverbed earlier last week revealed approximately 7-8 camps remain within City limits (with likely 2-3 small ones currently after four additional days of removal).

“We expect most of the large sites to be removed by next Tuesday,” said Mayor Martin. “We have a group of 5-6 individuals moving towards the northern city limits and approximately 8-10 moving towards the southern city limits. One arrest was made with a subject who continually litters (most of our downtown activity is associated with this individual) within the downtown area.”