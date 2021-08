Editor's note: The column originally published March 18, 2014. While some specifics have changed, the general ideas are more important than they were in 2014. Good universities take risks because they must change. New ideas are risky business. Risk and progress are siblings. And don’t be fooled: Universities are serious businesses and many are on life-support. Healthy institutions learn from exercised risk and mission focus. “Recently, I was asked if I was going to fire an employee who made a mistake that cost the company $600,000. No, I replied, I just spent $600,000 training him. Why would I want somebody to hire his experience?” said Thomas J. Watson, Former IBM Chief. Rewards follow thoughtful risk. Even mistakes.