2021 MAC Football Positional Previews: Central Michigan secondary

The pipeline of Chippewa defensive backs to the NFL has been fairly strong over the last decade or so, most notably with Sean Murphy-Bunting being a major contributor to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run in the 2020 season. Other defensive backs to find success in the professional ranks include Xavier Crawford (currently with the Chicago Bears); Jahleel Addae (currently in his second stint with the Los Angeles Chargers,) and Kavon Frazier (signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason.)