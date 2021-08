India and China have pulled back troops from a flashpoint zone on their disputed border where they fought a deadly battle last year, the Indian government said Friday. The world's two most populous nations had poured tens of thousands of extra troops into the high-altitude Ladakh region in the Himalayas after the clash last year. But the Indian Army said that following talks, rival troops in the Gogra area had moved back in a "phased, coordinated and verified manner" over the last two days. "The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year," the statement said.