The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in less than two weeks, which means the film's star-studded cast has been busy promoting the latest entry into the DCEU. John Cena has been delighting fans by wearing his Peacemaker costume to talk show appearances and even bringing it up during WWE Smackdown. The actor has another upcoming appearance on Good Morning America, which will once again feature him in costume, alongside his co-star, Sylvester Stallone. Stallone, who is voicing King Shark in the movie, took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo with Cena and praise director James Gunn's work.