Chromebooks are designed to work the same whether you buy the newest best Chromebooks or a model a few years older, but that doesn't mean they all have to look the same either. Chrome themes have existed for years, and while they don't extend to the entire Chrome OS system, they add theme to your Chrome browser, a virtual space that we tend to spend the most of our time. Once you choose a theme, it can last for years — I've been using the same Blue/Green Cubes Theme since at least 2016 — and setting a new one is super simple. We'll show you how to theme your Chromebook below.