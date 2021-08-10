Eat. Drink. Ride: The Luxury Party Bus Food Tour in Alabama Praised By Beyoncé
Joy King, popularly known as Comedienne Joy, has made a career of taking her audience in Birmingham, Alabama along with her on dining experiences through her TV show and food blog. So it was only natural when she turned a Facebook live restaurant segment on a party bus into a full-fledged luxury foodie tour. Bham Eat Drink Ride Food Tour with Comedienne Joy is a food tour in the metro Birmingham area where guests sample dishes from five restaurants over the course of four hours. Transportation to the venues is a plush, luxury party bus with a steady stream of entertainment and adult beverages.travelnoire.com
