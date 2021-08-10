Eat. Drink. Ride: The Luxury Party Bus Food Tour in Alabama Praised By Beyoncé

This morning at 7:30am, 164 people gathered at the shore of Martha’s Vineyard historically Black, Inkwell Beach in Oaks Bluff. The group, mostly consisting of Black travelers who visit the historical beach often, ranged in age from 18 all the way to 70+. Together, at the direction of the group leader, Ms. Caroline Hunter, they all took the walk into the chilly waters— going in at least shoulder deep first. They then spent nearly an hour in the water doing water aerobics, and mostly just taking in the historical moment through fellowship.