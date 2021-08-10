Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

By Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WGN) — Actress Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old “Dead to Me” star on Tuesday wrote on Twitter, “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgn#Ms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesABC News

Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' shows the star's MS battle

The first trailer has been released for "Introducing, Selma Blair," a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments as Blair deals with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We also see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent with her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) after choosing to undergo a risky stem cell transplant. Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative...
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

The emotional disorders associated with multiple sclerosis

Handb Clin Neurol. 2021;183:197-220. doi: 10.1016/B978-0-12-822290-4.00009-8. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with a high prevalence of emotional and mood disorders. Emotional disorders may worsen during illness progression and affect the quality of life of patients and their families. MS is often associated with depression, with an increased risk of suicide, poor adherence to treatment, decreased functional status, and quality of life. The diagnosis and treatment of emotional and mood disorders in these patients is often challenging since several symptoms of these disorders overlap with those of MS. Other prevalent emotional disorders in MS include bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, emotional blunting (apathy), and pseudobulbar affect. Early recognition and treatment of these comorbidities could contribute to the reduction of disability and even to decreased mortality. The aim of this chapter is to provide an up-to-date review of mood and emotional disorders that are often associated with MS, focusing on their epidemiology, clinical features, pathogenesis, assessment, and treatment. The interplay between the psychosocial impact of the chronic disability and the demyelinating structural lesions of the brain in precipitating emotional and mood disorders is discussed, as well as its implications for diagnosis and treatment.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
Posted by
The Independent

Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary on TikTok

Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Y&R Spoilers: BOMBSHELL Sally Spectra Is Summer’s Sister?

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease a surprising twist coming up for Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). It may be revealed that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is her mother! While that should be shocking, any true soap fan could see it coming. After all surprise children are a soap staple. Also, it is usually the person they hate the most that turns out to be a relative. Also, the soap powers that be love to change history and storylines to make them fit in the present for that extra spicy shock factor. It has been done before on Y&R. Let’s take Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) as an example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy