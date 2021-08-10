Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Handb Clin Neurol. 2021;183:197-220. doi: 10.1016/B978-0-12-822290-4.00009-8. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is associated with a high prevalence of emotional and mood disorders. Emotional disorders may worsen during illness progression and affect the quality of life of patients and their families. MS is often associated with depression, with an increased risk of suicide, poor adherence to treatment, decreased functional status, and quality of life. The diagnosis and treatment of emotional and mood disorders in these patients is often challenging since several symptoms of these disorders overlap with those of MS. Other prevalent emotional disorders in MS include bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, emotional blunting (apathy), and pseudobulbar affect. Early recognition and treatment of these comorbidities could contribute to the reduction of disability and even to decreased mortality. The aim of this chapter is to provide an up-to-date review of mood and emotional disorders that are often associated with MS, focusing on their epidemiology, clinical features, pathogenesis, assessment, and treatment. The interplay between the psychosocial impact of the chronic disability and the demyelinating structural lesions of the brain in precipitating emotional and mood disorders is discussed, as well as its implications for diagnosis and treatment.