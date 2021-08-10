Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Genshin Impact Trailer Is All About Yoimiya Gameplay

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer showcasing just what the new playable character Yoimiya can do in the popular free-to-play video game. The 5-star, Pyro-attuned, Bow-wielding Yoimiya is set to join the playable roster of characters later today alongside the 4-star, Anemo-attuned, Claymore-wielding Sayu, but the two couldn't be more different. While Sayu is more of a support character with some damage capabilities, Yoimiya is a burst damage dealer that can boost Pyro damage dealt by other party members through her abilities.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Mobile Devices#Mobile Game#Mihoyo#Japanese#Genshinimpact#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

World War Z: Aftermath Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Saber Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer showing off the bloody combat of World War Z: Aftermath. This trailer gives you all the info you need about what's changed and what's stayed the same from the previous entry. This includes looking over new story episodes, melee combat, first-person mode, a new class with electrified weaponry, full cross-play on consoles and PC, and so much more to tackle. You can enjoy the trailer down below as the game will launch this fall on PC and current-gen consoles, with a 2022 release for next-gen.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Gets New Trailer All About Scientists

Frontier Developments released a new trailer of Jurassic World Evolution 2, focusing on one of the features that will come to the new game. We hear about scientists that you can hire to improve your scientific progress, but you’ll also need to make sure that their stress doesn’t go through the roof. Working with T-Rexes is a stressful job.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: new character Aloy in-game model has been leaked

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo have already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video Gamesmobilegaminghub.com

Yoimiya Build Guide – Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is the Genshin Impact 2.0 update’s second new five-star character. In this post, we’ll examine at the finest Yoimiya build. She is the proprietor of Nagohanhara Fireworks in Inazuma, where she has earned a reputation for both her brilliant fireworks shows and her upbeat attitude. Yoimiya carries a bow,...
ComicsIGN

Genshin Impact - Official Yoimiya Character Teaser Trailer

Watch this brief teaser trailer for Genshin Impact's new character, Yoimiya: The Queen of Summer on Narukami Island. People visit Hanamizaka in hopes of finding "the best thing about summer on Narukami Island', and these Genshin Impact characters all appear to agree.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Yoimiya release date and banner predictions

Yoimiya is probably one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. It seems like we'll finally have the option to get her as the first character of update 2.0 alongside three other four-star characters. The second part of Genshin Impact update 2.0 is set to be released around August...
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player Discovers Secret Ending After 1,000 Hours

After almost 1,000 hours, a player of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim player has discovered a secret ending to one of the game's quests, or at least a quest ending that many of the game's players over on Reddit didn't know existed. While Skyrim is almost 10 years old, it still boasts a sizeable player base thanks to not only ports and mods that have extended the game's shelf life, but because of how much content it packs. On top of this, there's a mystique to the game that gives you the sense that there's always a new mystery to discover. The reality is that every discovery to be made has likely already been made by at least one player, but that doesn't mean most players, let alone every player, knows about said discovery.
Video GamesIGN

Wytchwood - Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Wytchwood, an upcoming crafting adventure game set in a land of gothic fables and fairytales. As the old witch of the woods, explore a strange countryside, collect magic ingredients, brew sorcerous spells, and pass judgment upon a capricious cast of characters. Wytchwood is headed to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Fall 2021.
Video Gamespsu.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Introduces The Wisps In New Gameplay Trailer

Blind Squirrel Entertainment has lifted the lid on a new Sonic Colors Ultimate trailer for your consumption, which spotlights the game’s Wisps. For those who haven’t played the original version of Sonic Colors, Wisps are special features that offer specific abilities and boosts depending on their colour. For example, the White Wisp fills your boost gauge and gives you super speed, while the Orange Wisp transforms Sonic into a rocket allowing him to reach ‘unparalleled heights.’
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Sayu Trailer Shows Off Her Windwheel And Daruma

Despite her small size, Sayu van Genshin impact can blow you away with both her Anemo skills and her claymore. In the company’s new demo trailer, miHoYo shows us exactly how to do this. It also posted more information about Sayu’s personality, the details of her abilities and her voice actresses on the official Twitter and further Hoyolab.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner features Diona, Sayu and Xinyan

MiHoYo announced more details about the next one Genshin impact banner starring Yoimiya and Sayu. In addition to the two new characters from Inazuma, there will be two returning characters. Liyue rocker Xinyan and Mondstadt bartender Diona will also be part of this event wish. Tapestry of Golden Flowers will air on August 10, 2021.
Video GamesIGN

Ripout - Official Gameplay Trailer

Ripout is a first-person horror shooter in which humans are pursued through space by an ever-adapting and evolving enemy. Fortunately you've got weapons like the "petgun" to give them a taste of their own medicine, as well as the option to bring along a friend in co-op play. Ripout is due to be released in 2022, and you can wishlist it now on Steam.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Yoimiya Talent ascension material revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. miHoYo has already announced a couple of new characters on their...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Outright Games dropped a new trailer for their game PJ Masks: Heroes Of The Night as we get a better look at the gameplay. The latest trailer, which you can check out below, will give you a deeper dive into new locations within the game that can be explored. These spots include a few familiar locations such as the PJ Masks HQ, the City Streets and Rooftops, the park, Mystery Mountain, the Flying Factory, and will even take players up to the moon. They have also given a better look at some of the vehicles from the series, such as The Cat-car, Gekko-Mobile, and Owl-Glider, all of which will be available to play at launch. The game will be released on October 29th, 2021, for PC and all three major consoles.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

New Blue Reflection: Second Light Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Koei Tecmo offered another look at Blue reflections: second light game. There’s a whole new trailer. It gives an idea of ​​what it’s like to build relationships with other characters, some of the activities people may encounter and battles. It also suggests that something dangerous is brewing. The video both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy