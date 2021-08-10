New Genshin Impact Trailer Is All About Yoimiya Gameplay
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer showcasing just what the new playable character Yoimiya can do in the popular free-to-play video game. The 5-star, Pyro-attuned, Bow-wielding Yoimiya is set to join the playable roster of characters later today alongside the 4-star, Anemo-attuned, Claymore-wielding Sayu, but the two couldn't be more different. While Sayu is more of a support character with some damage capabilities, Yoimiya is a burst damage dealer that can boost Pyro damage dealt by other party members through her abilities.comicbook.com
Comments / 0