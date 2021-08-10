New Genshin Impact Trailer Is All About Yoimiya Gameplay

After almost 1,000 hours, a player of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim player has discovered a secret ending to one of the game's quests, or at least a quest ending that many of the game's players over on Reddit didn't know existed. While Skyrim is almost 10 years old, it still boasts a sizeable player base thanks to not only ports and mods that have extended the game's shelf life, but because of how much content it packs. On top of this, there's a mystique to the game that gives you the sense that there's always a new mystery to discover. The reality is that every discovery to be made has likely already been made by at least one player, but that doesn't mean most players, let alone every player, knows about said discovery.